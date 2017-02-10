PM approves promotion of 20 officers to Grade-22

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved promotions of 20 officers from BS-21 to BS-22. Summary of 26 officers was proposed in the board meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz sharif here on Thursday. Establishment secretary, FPSC chairman and officers of PM Office attended the meeting here on Thursday.

In the meeting, the intelligence agencies also submitted their special reports about security for each officer.

The promoted officers hail from Pakistan Administrative Services, Information, Audit and Accounts, Secretariat, Foreign Services while no one from the Railways and Postal Services Group was promoted. The formal notification will be issued within two days.