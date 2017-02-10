Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan: Foreign Office

Moscow, Beijing and Islamabad share common goals

In a press briefing here in Islamabad on Thursday Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria said that Pakistan has been invited to a trilateral meeting (in Russia) and we are likely to attend. The evolving situation in Afghanistan and its bearing on the regional peace and stability is expected to be reviewed. Pakistan is committed to peace in Afghanistan and extends sincere support to the initiatives to that end. It is a new initiative.

The spokesman dodged a question when asked keeping in view the Indian designs to foment unrest and instability in Pakistan through subversive activities, whether Pakistan believes that India’s participation in the conference to be held in Moscow will be beneficial.

“Pakistan is committed to see peace in Afghanistan. As you can recall, Pakistan’s participation in the Heart of Asia Conference has a similar stance. And world had seen the attitude of one country, which actually exposed that country. Pakistan’s participation at the conference was a manifestation that Pakistan is fully committed to efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan. Understandably, the meeting in Moscow is about the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan is deeply committed to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and extend sincere cooperation in all such initiatives that are aimed at bringing peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

About a question about the next meeting of Heart of Asia conference, the spokesman said the Senior Officials Meeting of the Heart of Asia Process is likely to be held in Baku next month.

Asked about the visit of Russian Energy Minister, the spokesman said that the minister was already in town. “The ongoing visit of the Russian Minister is to discuss the technical aspects and other related details of the Pipeline project. The negotiations are progressing well”.

As regard the ECO Summit, the spokesman said it is going to be held according to the schedule.

“Most of the countries have already confirmed their participation at the leadership level. The preparations are in hand and Insha’Allah we will hold a very successful Summit. ‘Connectivity for Prosperity’ is the theme of the Summit,” he added.

As regard to US sanctions on Iran, the spokesman said that Pakistan has longstanding relations with the United States and we would like them to further strengthen them. Both sides constantly interact with each other to that end, he added.

“Iran is Pakistan’s neighbor and a brotherly Muslim country with which we cooperate on various forums besides bilaterally. Our relations are longstanding, cordial and diverse. Under the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘peaceful neighbourhood and shared economic prosperity, we remain committed to consolidating our relations with all the regional countries including Iran,” he siad.

Regarding the question on Samjhauta Express terrorist attack, Nafees Zakria said despite India’s commitment at the highest political level, they have not shared any evidence to date with Pakistan. “Instead, with the passage of time, they have even exonerated. Swami Aseemanand, the RSS leader, made a public confession that he was the mastermind of that terrorist act and Col Parohit, then an active service Indian Army officer, who headed another terrorist organization Abhinav Bharat, was also involved. They worked in tandem with IB, RAW and other agencies of India,” he added.