Pakistan beat Papua New Guinea by 236 runs in women’s World Cup qualifying rounds

Pakistan beat Papua New Guinea by a total of 236 runs in the ninth match of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Colombo on Friday, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bat, giving the opponent a robust target of 277 runs in 50 overs over the loss of five wickets.

Player of the Match was awarded to Pakistan’s Ayesha Zafar, who scored 115 against 98 deliveries before she retired herself out. Zafar hit an impressive 21 boundaries during the inning.

Papua New Guinea Women scored 40 runs in 24.5 overs with Konio Oala scoring the highest number of runs at 14.

Oala was taken out by Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu in when she was caught at 14 by Ayesha Zafar.

Sandhu’s slow left-arm spin fetched her five wickets and two maiden overs out of the six that she bowled. The spinner only conceded 11 runs in the match.

The win gave the Pakistan women’s team two points on the table.

Pakistan, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka are among the leading sides participating in the tournament, which will decide which four teams get a chance to play in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 from June 24 to July 23 in England and Wales.

The top four sides will also earn places in the second edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, while the fifth and sixth placed sides will secure ODI status for the next four years.

Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies have already qualified directly for the pinnacle tournament after finishing among the top four in the ICC Women’s Championship, which concluded in November 2016.