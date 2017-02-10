Navy platforms of nine countries arrive for ‘Aman 2017’

The fifth Multinational Naval Exercises ‘AMAN 2017’ begin in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

Navies of 37 countries are participating in the drills. Nine of them, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan and Russia, are taking part with naval assets.

Naval platforms of these nine countries have arrived in Karachi to participate in the drills, which will continue till Tuesday. Upon arrival, the visiting warships were given a warm welcome by senior Pakistan Navy officials.

The aim of this multinational exercise is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain.

The exercise will also help in enhancing Pakistan Navy’s interoperability with regional and extra-regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions.