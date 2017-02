A woman left her five-month-old baby girl at the children ward of the Civil Hospital Gujranwala and fled away.

The hospital administration informed police when the woman didn’t return after 12 hours.

The medical staff at the hospital also informed that the woman used a fake name and address at the time of baby’s admission at the hospital.

Doctors attending the abandoned child said that she is doing well after the treatment. Police have started an investigation to find the parents of the child.