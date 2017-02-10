Minister meets PM health programme’s beneficiaries

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Friday visited the residence of beneficiary patients of Prime Minister’s National Health Programme, who had been treated and cured at the panel hospitals.

She spent time with patients and their families and inquired after their health. The families expressed happiness over the recovery of their loved ones. She also conducted a surprise visit to two of the eight hospitals in Islamabad providing services to the poor under this programme.

The minister visited the HBS and Nafees hospital to witness the implementation of the programme.

She examined each step the beneficiary patients go through from their entry into the hospital premises to their admission, care, and discharge from the hospital.

She inquired from all responsible officials at every stage and asked questions about the time spent and process.

The minister said the prime minister was keen to know about the health of patients being treated under this programme, therefore, she was visiting homes of the discharged patients.

She directed to make all out efforts to provide good quality of services to patients as this was a noble cause.