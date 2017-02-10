Lok Virsa to screen ‘The Boy in Striped Pajamas’

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organise screening of a British-American historical period drama “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” on Saturday at its media centre.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed and people from different walks of life would be present on the film screening. It is a 2008 British-American historical period drama based on the novel of the same name by Irish writer John Boyne.

The film was directed by Mark Herman, produced by Miramax Films, BBC Films and Heyday Films, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, casting film stars Vera Farmiga, David Thewlis, Asa Butterfield and Jack Scanlon.

The movie was released on September 12, 2008, in the United Kingdom.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is a powerful fiction that offers a unique perspective on how prejudice, hatred and violence affected the Jews and bringing the horrors of the holocaust to the screen.