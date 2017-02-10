Kidnappers launch website in Karachi to collect ransom

KARACHI: Kidnappers have launched website ‘perfect money’ for collecting ransom in Karachi, it is learnt.

Perfectmoney.com is an online payment process website and its account can easily be opened in Pakistan.

This online system takes minor fee and provides money transfer facility to several people.

The abductors in the metropolis have started using latest technology for the criminal activities. However, the law enforcement agencies are holding the same traditional ways of investigation.

Earlier, the criminals used SIMs on fake details which was foiled by the officers by suing GSM locators and locator tracing system.