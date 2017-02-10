Islamic Revolution of Iran and strengthening brotherly and friendly relations with Pakistan

38 years ago, a revolution occurred in Iran, which became a source of a number of developments in the political system of Iran and position of Iran in the regional and international equations. On the internal dimension, the country which was being run in the form of a kingdom, and under the domination of foreign imperialism since many years, converted to a democratic and Islamic system. Pakistan, through a worthy step was the first country that recognised the new system in Iran and this admirable initiative was another golden page in the history of relations between the two countries just like the initiative of Iran to recognise Pakistan as an independent country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, besides having characteristics of an Islamic Democratic System, has the element of leadership originating from the people. The most magnificent welcome to a leader in the world history was accorded to Imam Khomeini (R.A.), the great leader of the Revolution. Contrary to the political leaders of the world, whose popularity declined, position of Imam Khomeini not only remained same rather gained more and his popularity till the last days of his life had been on the rise and the biggest funeral of history was given to him. According to Guinness book 10.2 million people, one six of the total population of Iran participated in the funeral ceremony of Imam (R.A.). Now, the political system of Iran under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Revolution, is going on powerfully.

Islamic Revolution resulted in numerous achievements for Iran, the most important was the political independence. In the shadow of this political independence, Iran has obtained significant progress in the various fields; self-sufficiency in the defense production is one of its obvious examples. Iran is producing annually more than one million automobiles, which is highest level of automobile production in the Middle East and secures 20th position in the world in this regard. Iran is fourth big country in world in steel production, have same position in cement production, 7th in nanotechnology, these are some achievements of the Islamic Revolution. These achievements have been obtained despite direct and indirect enmity of US and some western countries. US enmity with the Iranian system, by coming in to power of Trump has got a new shape and it is evident for all that United States unlike the previous claims has made target of its enmity not only to the government but also to the people of Iran. But steps such as coup, imposition of 8 year war and cruel economic sanctions have not only failed to prevent further progress of Islamic system of Iran, rather imposed restrictions have made resolve of the people of Iran even more stronger to move forward.

After Islamic Revolution, Iranian policy in the International and regional system has been based on the basic principal of respect to the mutual rights of the countries, non-interference in the matters of the other countries, fight against bullying and imperialism, avoidance of tensions, support to the democratic governments and defense of the suppressed nations. Although Iran has to bear a lot of casualties and financial damage and losses in the way of pursuing these policies, but never back out of these policies. Iran gives foremost priority to the issues of the Islamic world. That’s why, Iran has never spared any step to achieve the rights of Palestinian people as a top issue of the Islamic world and stood against Zionist regime policies pertaining to weaken all Muslims and create division among various Islamic sects. Convening of International Conference annually to support Palestinian Intifada (Resistance Movement) by Iran is worth evaluation, as like previous years, it will be convened this year with presence of the Muslim countries including Pakistan.

Establishing, strengthening and continuation of friendly and brotherly ties with regional countries especially neighbouring and Muslim countries have been of universal and basic policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran after revolution. Pakistan enjoys a significant position in the neighbouring countries of Iran. Iran and Pakistan shares a long border of 909 Kilometres, have a large population (around 280 millions) complementary economic, a significant transit location on the mutual basis, especial role in the Islamic world and common historical, culture, language, religions bonds are the biggest element to preserve friendship and mutual respect in the two nations. Mutual cooperation and support to the position of each other on international organisations like United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Organisation are the examples of international and regional cooperation of the two countries. Declaring of readiness by the Honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in ECO Summit meeting scheduled in March 2017 in Pakistan shows the importance of Iran attaches to Pakistan and strengthening of regional cooperation.

In view of the relationship and history of amity of ties between the two countries in all spheres of government and people, we can realise a brighter future through close cooperation, interaction and bilateral consultations, to usher welfare, prosperity, success, promotion and boosting of political, economic and cultural cooperation, especially increase the volume of bilateral transaction and trade.

Islamic Republic of Iran views its ties with Islamic Republic of Pakistan as continuation of the previous brotherly approach. Iran was the first country that recognised – officially – the independence of Pakistan and had been its supporter during the past starting days of that country. This approach based on amity by Iran has also been appropriately reciprocated by Pakistan and the sagacious nation of that country in various stages and levels.

After victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 under the leadership of Imam Khomeini (R.A.) and by giving priority to promote, expand and deepen ties with neighbours and especially Muslims, strengthening of ties with Pakistan have been the main focus of the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. So, in this regard, repeatedly, the political resolve of the Islamic Republic and executive authorities of the country pertaining to activate all existing and potential fields has been communicated to our brethren in Pakistan and announced the readiness in all political, economic and cultural especially technical and technological fields.

Currently, a number of projects at various scales including Iran Pakistan Gas Pipeline are under consideration, in case of their realisation, there would be fruitful results in various fields in economic, social and welfare atmosphere for the people and government of brotherly country of Pakistan. Project of increasing electricity exports of Iran in the second phase from the previous 74 megawatts to 104 megawatts has been executed and ground for next phases up to 1000, 2000 and 3000 megawatts is ready. Fortunately during recent years, these have been a 30 percent increase in the bilateral trade transactions and hopefully by removal of some impediments it will increase up to five billion dollars.

Implementation of the agreements reached during the last year visit of Honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan as well as activation of cooperation mentioned in MoU declaring sister ports to Chabahar and Gwadar as two important and complementary ports of each other and increasing of cooperation between these two ports as a part of transit potential between the two countries, is another subject being followed up.

In view of religious and faith commonalities and joint social and moral values, especially cultural cooperation in the fields of music and film and learning of Urdu and Persian languages, bilateral media and sports cooperation between the two countries is underway and in view of common look of the two countries, there will be more activities in the coming years.