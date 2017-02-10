Indian BSF soldier who complained of food quality allowed to meet wife

NEW DELHI: The wife of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who posted a video on ”poor” quality of ration, will be able to meet him after the Delhi High Court’s intervention, as the Union government claimed that he was not in illegal detention.

Sharmila Yadav will be travelling to Poonch to meet Yadav where arrangements will be made for her stay there for two nights.

In the meantime, the government told the court that Yadav has not been taken to any undisclosed location and had merely been moved to the 80th batallion of the BSF.

Sharmila Yadav on Thursday filed a habeas corpus petition in the court, claiming that her husband was untraceable, and apprehended that he was in illegal detention. She prayed that he be produced before the court.

On Friday, a bench headed by Justice G.S. Sistani asked the Centre as to why can it not allow her to meet her husband if she has some apprehensions, however big or small they may be.

“How can your officers be so insensitive? Why can the woman not meet her husband,” said Justice Sistani.

The court was not impressed with the call chart placed before it by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain to show that the man and his wife have been in telephonic contact till February 7, 2017.

Sharmila Yadav’s counsel Manish Tiwari said the woman has reasonable apprehension and the Centre should give an undertaking that he is not under arrest. He said his VRS request too had been cancelled.

The bench said it would not want to go into the aspect of the video as there are many things relating to human conduct under pressure