IHC hints to make remaining daily wage govt employees permanent

Justice Minallah remarks, if regularisation policy of 2011 is wrong, then over 0.1 million employees will go home

Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a case of regularisation of daily wage govern employees said that the replies by Secretary Establishment and Cabinet Division are ‘unsatisfactory’ and remarked that if the government is unaware of the present policy then the court may call PM’s principal secretary in person.

Justice Minallah also said that it is the policy under which more than 0.1million people were regularised since 2011. ‘If the policy is right then it is the legal right of those who remain to be regularised ad well,’ he remarked.

Furthermore, the court has formed a team of three senior advocates, namely Advocate Abdul Rahim Bhatti, Hafiz SA Rehman, and Shoaib Shaheen to make a brief report on the matter and submit it to the court.

In its written order, the court had declared the replies from secretary establishment, principal secretary to PM and secretary cabinet ‘unsatisfactory’ and adjourned the hearing till February 24, 2017.