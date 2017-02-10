Dr Vankwani admires Canadian PM’s immigrant policy

Member of National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani – during his meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Perry John Calderwood – said that the steps being taken by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially the one taken for the immigrants is highly admirable.

While exchanging his views during the meeting, Dr Vankwani said that Canada is a role model democracy, and according to survey reports more than three hundred thousand Pakistanis are active in the multicultural Canadian society based on the golden principles of tolerance, equality and love for humanity. “The contribution of Canada to strengthen the democratic values in Pakistan is also remarkable,” he said.

Dr Vankwani also informed about the different on-going projects of Pakistan Hindu Council in health, education and social sector. While commenting on a national interfaith harmony to be organised by the Pakistan Hindu Council, the Canadian high commissioner expressed that such events for interfaith harmony and religious tolerance in Pakistani society are optimistic steps.

“We are very much interested to see its positive outcomes,” he said while expressing his best wishes for the upcoming annual combined Hindu wedding ceremonies to be held in next month.