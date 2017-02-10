Country’s first Sino-Pak Ethnomedicine Research Centre opens

The country’s first Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Centre opened on Friday at the University of Karachi (KU)’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).

Speakers at the inauguration ceremony said that set up of the country’s first Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Centre was a joint effort to serve the people of the two countries.

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu and University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Ajmal Khan jointly inaugurated the research centre.

The Chinese Consul General said that like the CPEC, the Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Center will also be beneficial for the people of both the countries. China will also offer more students exchange programs in future, he said.

KU Vice Chancellor Ajmal Khan said the new Pak-China project will broaden the horizon of the largest public university in the country. He said that Ku was passing through a crucial time; problems at the varsity need to be corrected. “I have accepted the vice-chancellorship as a challenge,” he claimed.

Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) President Prof Yuhui Qin, former chairman of the Higher Education Commission Atta-ur-Rahman and ICCBS Director Prof Iqbal Choudhary also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Atta-ur-Rahman said that the CPEC had an enormous potential to launch Pakistan into today’s knowledge-driven world. “The CPEC should be developed with the primary focus on high-tech manufacturing with a number of industrial clusters along its path,” he said

Prof Yuhui Qin said that traditional Chinese medicines were widely used in China and were becoming increasingly prevalent in other parts of the world as well.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary said this was the country’s first Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Centre and that Chinese and Unani systems are ancient medicine systems of holistic and natural healing.