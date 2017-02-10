Child killed, 4 injured in IED blast in Bajaur

KHAR: At least one child was killed and four others injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Arang area in Bajaur on Friday.

According to officials of political administration here, a van carrying children and relatives of Nasir Khan contractor was targeted with IED blast at Arang area in tehsil Utmankhel.

As a result, Sodas Murad, died on the spot and Rauf Nasir, Ibrahim Sher Khan, Rahimuddin Taza Gul and Adeel Rauf sustained wounds.

The injured were shifted to hospital. The Khasadar Force rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.