CDA removes illegal construction, encroachments

Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s anti-encroachment drive is in full swing and demolishing illegal constructions and removing encroachments across the federal capital.

During recent operations, CDA’s Enforcement Directorate has removed encroachments from G-9 Markaz and confiscated two truck-load goods.

Several fruit and vegetable and fish stalls established along the Rohtas Road have also been removed.

On the directions of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Ansar Aziz, strict monitoring is being done by the quarters concerned to discourage recouping of encroachments in the area.