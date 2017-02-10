Careem launches UNHCR car type to raise funds for refugees

Pre-determined contributions of 20 PKR to be donated for every completed trip

Careem is collaborating with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support and raise awareness for programmes to benefit refugees, asylum seekers and the stateless, as well as returnee and internally displaced persons in the MENA region.

Careem, which recently expanded to over 50 cities in the MENA region, will be launching a “UNHCR” car type that will allow users to choose to support refugees. The option will provide a simple and easy way for users to actively help raise awareness and donations towards the growing refugee crisis, by simply commuting on a daily basis.

Careem CEO and Founder Mudassir Sheikha said: “Careem, which means to be generous in Arabic, was born with a simple purpose of simplifying and improving the lives of people.”

“From the region and for the region, this initiative comes, not in response to the growing public debate, but instead at a critical milestone in the ever-growing Syria and Iraq displacement crises which is nearing 9m internally displaced persons (IDPs) and over 5m Syrian and Iraqi refugees. As a responsible corporate citizen, Careem will work closely with the UNHCR to help alleviate the situation and improve the lives of our community,” he added

The “UNHCR” car type will be launched at the end of February 2017 and will be a Careem economy or GO car, with pre-determined contributions (20 PKR tentatively) to be donated for every completed trip, until the end of May 2017.

The UNHCR car type will gradually be streamlined across the region to be available in all markets.

Courtesy:propakistani