6 students injured in clash at Punjab University

LAHORE: At least 6 students were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment after a brawl broke out between two student groups on the campus of Punjab University.

The scuffle began over male and female students sitting together, after which matters escalated and the disagreement escalated to stone throwing. The on-campus canteen and marketplace were shut down after the fight near hostels 3 and 4 started to get out of hand.

University administration showed up with a number of policemen to try and control the situation after which the law enforcement agents tried to bring the situation under control through shelling.