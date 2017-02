ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that steps to overcoming power shortage are being taken and around 10,000 MW of electricity will be added to the national grid by next year.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan enjoys a unique geostrategic position as it lies at the crossroad of South and Central Asia, Middle East and China.

He said Renault Company of France is going to establish a car plant in Pakistan in near future.