US State Department hosts farewell reception for Ambassador Jilani

WASHINGTON: The office of the Chief of protocol at the State Department, hosted a farewell reception in honour of Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday. The reception, held at the prestigious Blair House, was attended by a large number of Administration officials, from the Departments of State, Defence, Treasury, US Trade Representative as well as the White House. Several former US Ambassadors to Pakistan, as well as former Special Representatives for Afghanistan and Pakistan, were also present on the occasion.

A large number of ambassadors from the diplomatic corps of Washington DC and officers from the Embassy of Pakistan also attended the reception.

Speaking on behalf of the Administration, the Acting Deputy Secretary of State Ambassador Thomas Shannon and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Laurel Miller lauded the services and contribution of Ambassador Jilani in strengthening the Pak-US relations and promoting Pakistan’s national interest in Washington DC.

Recalling the key accomplishments of Ambassador Jilani in his three-year tenure in Washington, Acting SRAP Miller noted that Ambassador Jilani was instrumental in taking the relationship to a new height with deepening economic and defence ties as well as people to people contacts. Both the countries enjoyed excellent cooperation in the domain of security and counter-terrorism, she underlined. SRAP Miller stated that due to the personal efforts of Ambassador Jilani, the wide-ranging and multi-dimensional relationship between the two countries had evolved into a mutually beneficial partnership. Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region were also noted.

Ambassador Jilani thanked the State Department and all the officials from the Administration, the think tanks, academia and the diplomatic corps for making his farewell a memorable occasion.

Reciprocating the warm sentiments expressed by the US officials for his services as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, he noted the excellent cooperation and continued support to his office throughout these years which contributed significantly in further cementing the bilateral ties. Ambassador Jilani expressed the hope that similar cooperation and support would be extended to his successor to take the relationship forward.