Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah inaugurates International Conference on Indus Valley Civilization

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the 3-day International Conference on the Indus Valley Civilization at Mohen Jo Daro, near Larkana on Thursday.

The conference is being held under the auspices of the provincial culture, Tourism and archaeology department. He lauded the efforts of the international community in highlighting the importance and historical relevance of ancient civilisation Mohenjo Daro.

Murad Ali Shah called upon archaeologists to discover and find new means as well as research methods to discover the ancient ruins of Mohenjo Daro. In order to accomplish this task, he assured that Sindh Government would provide these archaeologists with all the means necessary as well as financial resources to unearth the ancient civilisation.

He paid homage to former Prime Minister and PPP Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for organising the very first conference on Mohenjo Daro in 1972.

UNESCO’s Country Director appreciated Sindh government’s resolve to preserve and protect the site. She said that the ancient civilisation, which was in ruins now, was facing threats in the form of floods and other disasters etc.

She underlined the need for enhancing the capacity of an expert and establishing a modern laboratory.

Sindh CM on the occasion also inaugurated a website based on Mohenjo Daro.