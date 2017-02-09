Shahrukh’s daughter follows in father’s footsteps

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has also begun following in her father’s footsteps as she surprised the audience as well as Instagram fans with her brilliant acting in a school play based on Cinderella.

Like father, like daughter. Suhana impressed everyone with her performance on the stage. She was playing the character of Cinderella in the school play. Her powerful acting and brilliant dialogue delivery amazed everyone present in the audience.

The video of the 16-year-old’s acting has gone viral on the internet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the legendary Indian star Shah Rukh Khan had also begun his career from stage.