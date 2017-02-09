SC keeps ban on Amir Liaquat intact

A three-judge bench of the apex court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) prohibiting Aamir Liaquat’s programme “Aisay Nahi Challay Ga” on BOL News for airing hate speech.

Headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, the bench stated that the management of BOL News needed to send a written reply to the PEMRA against the show-cause notices issued to it by the regulatory authority.

The judges further stated that the management of BOL News should appear before the PEMRA to argue their case and the Authority would decide appropriate action.

The bench was hearing the appeal filed against the stay order given by the Sindh High Court on January 27 on Wednesday.

During the hearing, PEMRA’s counsel apprised the bench that the show-cause notice was issued under Sections 3, 4, 13, 22 and 23 of the PEMRA Rules, 2009.

Justice Hani asked the counsel if they had heard the other party, to which he replied that lives of many individuals were endangered as the Authority had taken the decision after it received hundreds of complaints.

The bench reprimanded the channel for its practice of getting stay order every time a show cause notice was issued. “How did you manage to get a stay order against a show cause notice,” asked Justice Hani.

‘Despite the ban Bol TV aired the programme hosted by Amir Liaquat,” remarked Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Justice Hani further said if the channel kept on getting stay orders from the courts how the regulatory authorities would work.

The justices also made it clear that they were not deciding the matter of hate speech, remarking that “we didn’t give birth to something new,”

Amir Liaqaut, who was wearing a burgundy suit with matching waistcoat, and Jibran Nasir were present in the courtroom. They stood on the same dais during the hearing. As Justice Hani was about to dictate the order, Liaquat started addressing the court directly demanding that the other party be restrained from calling him a ‘preacher of hate’.

The bench directed Liaquat to address through his counsel. “We are not interested in listening to a speech,” remarked Justice Hani.

The court also reinstated the show-cause notice issued by PEMRA related to Bol’s security clearance by the Interior Ministry.