Sana Mir, Bisma Maroof create new records in women cricket

26 mins ago BY Web Desk
sana, bisma

Sana Mir and Bisma Maroof have created new records in Pakistan women cricket during Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh at ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Colombo.

Sana Mir became the first woman cricketer of Pakistan to take 100 one-day international (ODI) wickets. The 31-year-old ODI skipper of Pakistan has become 15th player overall to have achieved this feat.

Furthermore, Bisma Maroof also went to record books as the first Pakistani woman cricketer to score 2000 ODI runs. She reached this milestone in her 87th ODI against Bangladesh.

ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers will continue till February 21.

 



Top