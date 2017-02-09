Rain, snowfall expected in different parts of country in Feb

ISLAMABAD: Two to three weather systems are likely to pass across the country, resulting in slightly above normal rain/snowfall in February.

Global climate indicators such as North Atlantic Oscillations (NAO), El Nino and Southern Oscillations (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are expected to remain neutral in February, an official of Met office told APP.

He informed that currently, the conditions are in favour of more than normal February precipitation. Climate outlook of different models suggests that more than normal snowfall is expected in mountainous areas of Upper KP, GB and Kashmir during the month.

Fog intensity is likely to reduce gradually in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and upper Sindh, he informed adding that precipitation is likely to remain normal in the month of March. However, rainfall will be more than snowfall.