PM’s Green Pakistan Programme observed at NUML

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday observed National Green Day at the university under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme. NUML Rector Major General Ziaud Din Najam (r) inaugurated the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Program while planting a sapling in front of Ibn-i-Khuldun Block. NUML Direct General Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Director Administration Brig (r) Ziaul Hassan Sahi, registrar, deans, directors, heads of departments, and others were also present on the occasion.

Rector Najam, while planting a tree, said that PM’s Green Pakistan Programme is a great initiative which will have positive impact on country’s overall atmosphere. He said that the NUML is regularly observing environment day in the start of every spring season but celebrating a green day at a national level will definitely change the country’s fate.

He said that it is not merely government’s responsibility to observe green day but masses must participate at a large level to serve the green cause. He was of the view that it is a need of the hour to create awareness among masses regarding green environment to achieve desired results.

NUML Director General Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, director administration and deans also participated planted various trees by taking a part in the green environment drive on campus.