Panama case hearing to resume from Feb 15

ISLAMABAD: The hearing for the Panama Leaks case is set to continue in the Supreme Court on February 15 after the recovery of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed from illness.

The Panama Leaks case was being heard by a 5-member bench of the apex court and the case proceedings against the Prime minister and his children had been a daily affair.

The case had gripped the attention of the country ever since the Panama papers were issued showing the Prime Minister and his family to be the owners of offshore companies. The unsolicited interruption in the hearing of the case came after one of the five members of the bench hearing the case, Justice Azmat Saeed, suffered from a heart attack. After stent placement and other extensive procedures, doctors had advised the judge to take at least a week of bed rest after the incident and he was only discharged from hospital recently. It was not clear up until now when exactly the case would proceed and whether a replacement would be needed for the ailing justice.

However with the recovery of the Supreme Court judge approved by his doctors, the 5-member bench assigned to hear Panama Papers case is now complete once more and proceedings are poised to restart from the coming Wednesday.

According to reports, the Panama case hearing will pick up from where it was left off in the last hearing.