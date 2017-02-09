Pak-China Ethnomedicine Research Centre to be inaugurated on 10th

KARACHI: Pak-China Ethnomedicine Research Centre will be inaugurated at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on Friday.

Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) President Dr Yuhui Qin will inaugurate the research centre.

ICCBS Director Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry stated this while speaking at the faculty meeting held at Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD).

An official of the ICCBS said that an eight-member Chinese delegation has already arrived at the ICCBS University of Karachi.

Chinese Consul General Wang Yu, University of Karachi Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, the former federal minister for Science and Technology and former chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, ICCBS Director Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, H.E.J. Foundation Chairman Aziz Latif Jamal, Dr Punjwani Memorial Trust Chairperson Nadira Panjwani and former senator Abdul Hasib Khan will attend the ceremony.