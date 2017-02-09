Administrative issue more than anything else

Probably the most anticipated and genuinely enjoyed festival in Pakistan used to be Basant before a strict ban was placed on celebrating it close to ten years back. Since then, every year in February, the month when the festival is held, speculation starts whether the kite flying event will be allowed to proceed but the annual optimism is swiftly laid to rest by the Punjab Government which places a complete ban on kite flying and making. This year was no different.

Many arguments are made for the prohibition including but not limited to the religious angle. But the most serious and one that is acknowledged and accepted by even the individuals against the ban is the fact that the dangerous variety of string, coated in ground glass, used to fly the kites takes lives. It was the main reason why the ban was placed in the first place when multiple deaths (including children) occurred when sharp stray string tangled around the exposed throats of motorbike passengers.

A complete ban on the festival this year as well displays how the Punjab government is still avoiding the issue rather than addressing it. The issue of the use of dangerous string can be addressed by placing a hefty fine and possible jail time for the production and use of it.

The very last Basant that was held saw the use of flexible antennas placed on motorbikes that were able to deflect stray strings. That measure can also be brought back and made compulsory for the duration of the festival and with a larger dedicated traffic police in place it is more implementable than before.

Before the ban the festival generated a lot of business activity and tourism. Hotels and restaurants were packed and other ancillary industries reaped the benefits as well. With effective and efficient provincial administration that can stop harmful practices on the day of the festival, surely the event can be held, only the will to do so remains absent year after year.