NAB detains 4 govt officials in embezzlement case

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday arrested four government officials in an alleged scam of Rs120 million in public funds.

The suspects include two BPS-17 officers, former Town Committee Administrator Manjhand Muzaffar Hussain, ex-Town Officer Abid Wali Khoso, and two BPS-14 accountants Pervaiz Dawood Rahpoto and Mirza Qurban Ali Baig.

According to a NAB spokesperson, the accused allegedly misappropriated development and other funds during fiscal years 2012-13 and 2013-14 from Jamshoro district.

The accountability watchdog is likely to arrest more officers and staff from Karachi and Hyderabad over the next few days.

A reference regarding the case will be filed in NAB Court in Hyderabad