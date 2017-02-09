Model college accumulates millions from students in illegal fees

In a bizarre move, the administration of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4, Islamabad, received rupees amounting to millions under the head of admission and degree fees from BA/BSc students.

The administration of the college received additional Rs 500 from BA/BSc students as admission fee, along with Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 extra as degree fee in a clear violation of the college set fee rules.

The actual admission fee—which was mentioned in the admission form—was Rs 2,500, while the students were being charged Rs 3,000.

The college had around 2,000 students so it was a huge amount which the college administration accumulated illegally from the students.

The college administration only stopped receiving the extra fee when the girls of the college started protesting against what they called “unjust and illegal fee”.

Besides, the college administration was receiving Rs 35,000 as degree fee, along with the normal fee of 2,000 and 2,500 for part-I and part-II respectively, as the college is affiliated with Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

However, the college administration was receiving additional Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from each student illegally.

When this scribe contacted the principal of the college, she said that the additional amount of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 might have been received for examination sheet and fines, which were returned to the majority of the students after the university issued a notification that fee should not be received in this regard.

However, when asked about the additional Rs 500 being taken as admission fee, she said, “It was received by mistake.”

She said that the official responsible for receiving the fee was promoted and transferred elsewhere, while an inexperienced official was assigned the task—who received the extra amount mistakenly.

She said that the mistakenly taken amount would be returned to the students, as a number of students had already received the said amount.

She said that the college was known for its integrity and no injustice would be done.