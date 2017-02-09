Kashmiri version of Pakistan’s national anthem goes viral

Majeed, a grade 12 art student playing the santoor in the video, said of the duo’s instant fame: “We were trying the instruments when a friend suggested playing ‘Pak Sar Zameen.’ Somebody started capturing it on a video. Since its upload on social media my phone has not stopped buzzing.”

He can’t believe the response they’ve received so far. “I have uploaded videos before but I had never imagined this video would become so famous.”

But why Pakistan’s national anthem? Majeed replied, “Music has no boundaries. Musicians are azad. It is our work and we will be of no worth without music. There is no other motive to my rendition of Pakistan’s national anthem.”

“Music is in my body and soul but there are many youths like me who have no idea of Kashmir’s folk music. Many people called me to ask which instruments we were playing in the video. They know everything about guitars and western instruments but have no idea about our own [local] instrument,” added the aspiring singer.

The two are planning on doing their next rendition of India’s national anthem.