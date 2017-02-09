India troops shell Khuiratta sector

FO lodges protest with Indian diplomat over death of civilian

Violating the ceasefire yet again, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Khuiratta sector along the Line of Control (LoC) Wednesday afternoon, said a statement released by the military’s media wing.

“Pakistani troops effectively responded to Indian firing,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old civilian, Ashfaq of village Tain, who was fatally wounded a day earlier from Indian shelling succumbed to his gunshot wounds on Wednesday. Ashfaq was a labourer by profession.

“Another innocent life lost to Indian irresponsible attitude,” ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

Also, the Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the LoC (in Khui Ratta Sector), resulting in death of a civilian, Ashfaq, who was working as a labourer at the construction site for a house.

FO Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Muhammad Faisal lodged the protest with Singh.

Faisal deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, to investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, to instruct Indian forces to respect the agreement, and to stop targeting villages and civilians near the border.