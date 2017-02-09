India claims 74 MDPs present in Pakistani jails

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has said that more than 70 Indian missing defence personnel (MDP) are in the unacknowledged custody of the Pakistan government.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said they had taken the matter of the 74 MDPs up with the Pakistan government on numerous occasions including on high levels, but have received no acknowledgment in response to their queries.

The matter had been brought up in the Indian parliament and the minister said in a written response to the Raja Sabha that “A committee of kin of MDP visited jails in Pakistan in 2007 but could not find evidence of their presence. However, government continues to raise this matter with the government there.”

The Times of India reported that the minister also claimed there were a total 208 people under the custody of Pakistan – 61 prisoners of war and 147 fishermen who had wandered into Pakistani waters.