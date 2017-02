A man gunned down his female cousin for honour on Thursday and escaped from the scene in Usterzai area of Kohat.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal said that the accused Mehboob Alam shot dead his first cousin, Hina Shahnawaz as she was attached with an Islamabad-based NGO and earning Rs80, 000.

Hina was the only bread earner and caretaker of her widowed mother and sister-in-law.

The police have registered a case against the murderer and raids are being conducted for his arrest.