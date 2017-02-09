Facebook employees enjoy the perk of paid family leaves

Facebook employees are more than happy since the announcement of their paid leaves by their COO Sheryl Sandberg on Tuesday afternoon i.e. 7th of February 2017.

The details regarding this news include that the facebook higher management and authorities have announced the perks for the employees to have six weeks of paid family leaves.

Other benefits that were also announced along with this big news was that three days of additional leaves will be given to employees to take care of their families for a short-term ailment like the flu or fever. While the other advantage that the employees could enjoy was the provision of a 20 days privation leave (previously regarded as of for 10 days).

This idea of paid take care leaves comes from a major event that has not recently occurred to Sandberg’s family where she lost her husband in Mexico in 2015. In an address to a women leadership event organised by AOL in California, Sandberg quoted that she came back to work after this tragic event in 10 days and so worked out on regaining-her-strength process for a while.

She added that the support of the people where we work, in times of our need is the most important thing for us. She said that Mark (Zuckerberg, Mark) had supported her lot back in those days when she was losing her strength, he sat with her and talked to her and encouraged her to get back up on her feet again and strive.