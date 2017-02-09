A step in the right direction

The Electoral reforms bill is a significant step towards improving the electoral system and the working of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). After having been cleared by the Parliamentary Committee for Electoral Reforms by a majority, the bill has been endorsed by the cabinet also. It is expected to be presented to Parliament next month. One hopes that vital suggestions from the Parliamentarians would be given due consideration before the enactment of the bill.

Foremost among the positive recommendations is the empowerment of the ECP. It was widely understood that the absence of sufficient autonomy allowed ruling parties to interfere in the working of the Commission to have electoral results of their choice. With ECP given financial, administrative and functional autonomy and authorised to take disciplinary action against officials deputed from government departments and ministries for election duties, it is time for the Commission to redeem its reputation. Most of the required regulations are already there in the Code of Conduct. What has been lacking is the will to enforce the Code, as the scandalous expenses incurred by rival candidates in NA- 122 in October 2015 amply prove.

Two provisions in the bill aim at increasing women participation in the electoral process. Political parties have traditionally joined hands in certain constituencies to discourage women voters from casting votes in the name of local custom. To stop the malpractice the bill requires fresh voting in case of a difference of more than 10 percent in the number of male and female votes cast. Another provision of the bill requires political parties to issue 5 pc tickets to female candidates on general seats.

Thanks the confrontation between the PMLN and PTI the Parliamentary Committee for Electoral Reforms failed to evolve a consensus on striking down Articles 62 and 63 or removing the vagueness in them that can lead to their misuse. The two provisions would continue to act as constitutional booby traps. There was y still no agreement on allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their vote which is regrettable.