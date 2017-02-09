Corps Commanders meet: India’s ceasefire violations ‘potential threat to regional stability’

GHQ meeting reviews security environment and challenges in face of repeated ceasefire violations by Indian troops along LoC

Military top brass condemns recent incidents of terrorism in Afghanistan, expresses solidarity with Afghan people, security forces

Army chief hints at continuation of counterterrorism operations across country ‘till achievement of desired end state’

The 199th Corps Commanders’ conference convened at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday viewed the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary as a potential threat to regional stability, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing.

The meeting of the majestic forum which was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reviewed security environment and challenges in the face of repeated ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.

The huddle also condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Afghanistan, and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and security forces in defeating terrorism.

At the national front, the forum expressed satisfaction on progress of counterterrorism intelligence-based operations, with the army chief hinting at the continuation of operations “till achievement of desired end state”.

Also on Wednesday, the Foreign Office summoned India’s deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to lodge a protest over Indian security forces’ “unprovoked ceasefire violation”.

“The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh today [Wednesday] and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation, on February 7, 2017, by the Indian occupation forces on the LoC (in Khui Ratta Sector),” an FO communiqué added.