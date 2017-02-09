CM urges provincial govts, district admins to improve disaster management in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister has emphasised that in his commitment to safeguard the lives, properties, livestock, crops and livelihoods of the vulnerable communities of flood prone area, it is vital that the provincial government, district administrations, civil society organisations and the private sector discharge their respective roles and responsibilities, and complement each other in achieving shared goals of disaster management.

On behalf of the PDMA Punjab, its Director General Khalid Sherdil signed the agreement and said, “In order to implement the vision of chief minister to make Punjab a disaster resilient province of Pakistan, the connectivity thus provided will enable the PDMA/DDMA’s teams at far-flung flood-prone areas to communicate with the central control room of PDMA on a real-time basis, enabling timely reporting on disaster as it happens, as well as for monitoring the progress of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations during a disaster.”

Supernet would establish a satellite hub based network for PDMA to connect flood prone districts Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Khushab, and others. This network will be capable of delivering a variety of IP-based services such as data communication, internet access, voice, and video, etc.

Group CEO, Shams Arfeen, signed on behalf of Supernet and said that Supernet will provide a turnkey solution by establishing VSAT hub system enabling PDMA to connect its remote sites online.