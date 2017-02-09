Change in CNG supply schedule causes trouble to locals in Karachi

People in Karachi are facing immense difficulties due to non-availability of public transport after a change in the schedule of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply on Thursday.

The people are compelled to travel on the roofs of available buses.

On the other hand, a call for strike from Pakistan Oil Tankers Association in Balochistan is irking the natives. Association’s president said that the authorities seize oil tankers for several days for no reason.

He said that despite chief minister’s directives, the officials stop the trucks at checkpoints and waste time.