Aga Khan School, Bahria College win declamation contest

KARACHI: All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest was held at Defence Authority Degree College on Thursday.

Sixteen teams from educational institutions of the metropolis and four outstation teams from Hyderabad, Lahore and Quetta comprising two speakers each for English and Urdu declamation participated in the event.

Actor, producer, director and television broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin was the chief guest of the event. Naseer Turabi, Abdullah Jamal, Anjum Rizvi and Saher Khan were the judges for Urdu and English declamation contests, respectively.

In her welcome address, Principal of the college Dr Farhat Agha highlighted the achievements of the college in academics and co-curricular activities.

The young speakers eloquently spoke on various serious and humorous topics displaying their brilliance, talent, oratory skills and art of persuasion.

In English and Urdu speeches, the speakers used innovative and imaginative techniques and debating prowess to present their point of view effectively.

Mohyeddin appreciated the zeal, enthusiasm and spirited approach of the speakers and highlighted the intricacies and modalities of a declamation contest. He emphasised the significance of correct pronunciation, research work, reading and depth of knowledge as a pre-requisite to excel in the field and art of declamation.

In English Declamation contest, Agha Khan Secondary School bagged 1st position, Defence Authority Public School secured second position and Defence Authority College for Women got the 3rd position.

In Urdu Declamation, Bahria College NORE-I secured 1st position, Karachi Sir Syed University got 2nd position and Hyderabad Mehran University bagged 3rd position.

The coveted trophy of the declamation was won by Bahria College NORE-I.

In the end, the chief guest distributed certificates and shields among the participants of the declamation contest.

The DHA director education presented a memorable shield to the chief guest.