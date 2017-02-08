Punjab adopts LG Amendment Bill 2017

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2017. The House also adopted three other bills including the Land Records Authority Bill 2016, the University of Home Economics Lahore Bill 2016 and the Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan moved the bills. Lawmakers, both from treasury and opposition benches, took part in the discussion before adoption of the bills.

The House considered the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2017 after suspending the Rule 95.

Speaking in favour of the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2017, Law Minister Rana Sanullah said that the bill was being tabled with necessary amendments, to make it more effective. He urged the opposition members not to oppose the bills in greater interest of the people of the province.

Earlier, the 13th sitting of the 26th session of the current assembly started with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question-Hour session, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Bhabha and Parliamentary Secretary Haji Muhammad Ilyas Ansari answered questions by lawmakers. They responded to as many as eight questions while the rest were disposed of owing to absence of movers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Muhammad Asif pointed out quorum; however, the treasury succeeded in fetching the required strength and the House was found complete. The House deferred two adjournment motions, tabled by lawmakers Dr Muhammad Afzal and Shonaila Rout.

The House granted two-month extension to Standing Committee on Colonies for presentation of its report.

On completion of day’s agenda, Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, who was presiding over the sitting, adjourned the House till next morning (Thursday) at 10am.