Poultry unit sealed after recovery of 1200kg dead meat in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a poultry unit after recovery of hundreds of kilogramme of dead chicken meat on Wednesday.

A team of PFA headed by the PFA additional director general (ADG), raided a poultry unit in Qilla Didar Singh town of Gujranwala.

During operation, 1200 kilogramme dead chicken meat, being cut into pieces to supply in the market, was seized. The PFA team seized the recovered meat which was disposed off later and sealed the poultry unit.

Meanwhile, a case was lodged against the owner and employees of the poultry unity and investigation was underway.