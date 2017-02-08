PM Nawaz inaugurates Bhikki power plant in Sheikhupura

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Bhikki power plant in Sheikhupura.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

While addressing the ceremony, the PM said 84 per cent of the plant is completed and the rest will be completed soon.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would end load-shedding in the country by 2018 and work on Haveli Bahadur Shah and Baluki power project is also underway.

Bhikki power plant is a gas powered plant with a total capacity of 1180 MW that will be fully operational by the end of 2018. So far 84% work has been completed and the plant will be initially producing 716 MW before summer, this year.

The power plant has one of the most efficient and state-of-the-art gas powered turbines that produce electricity without wastage and at the same time is environmentally friendly.

Bhikki power plant is among the priority projects earmarked by the Government to reduce electricity shortfall in the country.

It is estimated that the Bhikki Power Project will save around Rs. 250 billion over a period of 30 years due to its low cost and efficient plant machinery.