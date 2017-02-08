PM condoles with governor over nephew’s demise

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered his condolences to Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana after the demise of his nephew, Ilyas Rajwana, during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

Ilyas Rajwana was an active PML-N worker in southern Punjab. The PM offered fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbas, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sheikh Aftab, MPA Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Political Secretary to PM Asif Karmani, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik were also present during the meeting.