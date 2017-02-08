Pakistan summons India’s deputy HC over unprovoked firing at LoC

The Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to protest over Indian security forces’ “unprovoked ceasefire violation” along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation, on February 7, 2017, by the Indian occupation forces on the LoC (in Khui Ratta Sector),” a statement said.

The unprovoked firing from the Indian side resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Pakistani labourer working on an under construction building, it added.

“The director general deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as a violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the communiqué read.

The FO urged New Delhi to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding besides initiating a probe into the recent incidents of ceasefire violation by the Indian forces. “Instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in the letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC.”

Last month, Indian forces violated the ceasefire as they fired across Jandrot, Nikyal, Baroh and Khanjar areas. Indian aggression continued unabated as the violation was reported five times.

According to Pakistan Army, Indian forces committed at least 178 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary last year, killing 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.