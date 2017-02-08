Pakistan breaks highest score record in Blind T20 World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan beat their own world record of the highest score by managing 373 runs against West Indies in Blind World Cup T20 in India on Wednesday (Today).

Pakistan, still unbeaten in the tournament with eight victories including the 182-run win against Windies, overcame their own record of 364 runs which they made against the same team in the 2012 World Cup for Blind.

Batting first, Pakistan were aided by Muhammad Jamil’s century as he scored 100 off 36 balls hitting 20 fours but had to leave the field after being retired hurt. He was supported by Riasat Khan who scored 94 runs off 32 balls smashing nine fours and two sixes.

For Pakistan Muhammad Zafar remained unbeaten and scored 46 off 14 balls, while Mohsin Khan (32), Matiullah (27) and Amir Ishfaq (24) also made a valuable contribution to the team’s record total.

Windies could only manage 191-9 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan will now play their last league match on Thursday against Australia.