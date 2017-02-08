Pak urges int’l community to highlight Indian atrocities in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan briefed Ambassadors of foreign missions on Wednesday in Islamabad in the Foreign Office on the continuously aggravating human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Additional Secretary (UN & EC) during the briefing highlighted that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year on 5 February to express Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the realization of the right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The Additional Secretary urged the international community to take up with India its gross human rights violations perpetrated in IHK at all levels to ensure the misery and suffering of the innocent people of IHK is alleviated and to play its role in the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

She stressed that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Indian brutalities in IHK had increased significantly after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani on 8 July 2016. Gross violation of human rights of the people of IHK perpetrated by Indian occupation forces had resulted in 150 civilian deaths and injuries to more than 20,000. The inhumane use of pellet guns has caused serious injuries to thousands of innocent people, including young girls and children, and blinded hundreds completely or partially. India has deprived more than 1.5 billion people of this region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and its own promises.