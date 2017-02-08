No Basant, for now

Contrary to the hope that Lahoris had that they would get to celebrate Basant this year, the Punjab government has decided not to allow the festival, Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, provincial minister Rana Mashhood had hinted that the government was likely to lift the ban on Lahore’s favourite festival.

Before the ban, Basant was a hallmark tradition of Lahore in which the entire city participated. Besides ensuring the employment of thousands involved in the making of kites and special strings, it was a huge tourist attraction and helped in promoting the country’s soft image.

Last year in August, Punjab’s chief minister constituted a ten member committee to review the revival of a ‘safe’ Basant, comprising of Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Lahore’s commissioner, APKFA President Nadeem Wayeen, Mian Yousuf Salahuddin, and others.

During the proceedings, all members were hopeful of the festival’s revival but were unsure whether the approval would be granted or not.

After Tuesday’s announcement of the ban’s continuation, the chief minister once again ordered the strict implementation of laws prohibiting kite flying and kite making, disheartening Lahoris and dashing their hopes of seeing another Basant.