NAB official’s house attacked by unknown men in Gilgit-Baltistan

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official’s house was attacked by unknown attackers on Wednesday in the Jodial area of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to Station House Officer Syed Murtaza Shah, the assailants fired shots inside the house of NAB Deputy Director Coordination Abdul Majid through a window and set fire to a portion of the house as they fled.

Furthermore, the initial investigation revealed that Abdul Majid was probing some major corruption cases in GB.

Police said a case will be registered against unknown attackers.