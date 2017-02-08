Jazz wins PCP’s corporate social responsibility award

Jazz has won the Pakistan Center of Philanthropy (PCP) Award for being the top-giving telecom company in the field of corporate social responsibility. This award was presented to Jazz Chief of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Ali Naseer by President Manmoon Hussain at the 10th PCP Corporate Philanthropy Award ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ali Naseer said, “Corporate social responsibility is the cornerstone of our business initiative. In the last year, we conducted some of the largest philanthropic initiatives throughout Pakistan with utmost transparency. I would like to thank the PCP for acknowledging our endeavours in our support to marginalised communities through our education, healthcare, environmental protection and disaster relief initiatives.”

For the past decade, the PCP has been awarding public listed companies based on their philanthropic contributions throughout the year. Previously, the Telco won the PCP Certification in 2013 for executing large scale humanitarian and social development initiatives throughout Pakistan.